Thursday, 20 July 2023 – A young man from Mathare slums faced police brutality after he came out to protest against the use of excessive force by the anti-riot police officers deployed to quell protests.

His kid was teargassed by the police while in the house, prompting him to join other protesters.

He was arrested by a plain-clothed police officer who posed as a journalist as he staged a peaceful protest.

A rogue police officer was captured in a viral photo breaking his hand after he was arrested.

The ruthless cop has been identified as Roney Omondi from Siaya.

