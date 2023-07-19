Wednesday, July 19, 2023 – Murang’a County Government is unable to pay June salaries for its employees.

This was announced by the County Government which urged the employees to be patient as Governor Irungu Kang’ata sorts out the mess that has brought about the delay.

The delay is due to a cash crunch facing the county, which is owed billions of shillings by the National Treasury.

This comes even as President William Ruto assured the country that he had paid everything he owed to the counties.

In a memo to staff, the county government stated that the salaries will be paid as soon as possible, noting that Governor Irungu Kang’ata and his administration were working to restore normalcy.

Edward Irungu, the Chief Officer of Public Service and Administration in the county noted that the delay was regrettable but that senior officials led by Governor Kang’ata were working to secure the funds to pay its employees.

The delay in salary payment is the latest in a series of financial problems facing the Murang’a County government.

In recent months, the county has been forced to cut back on some services which Governor Irungu had promised his constituents.

The Murang’a County chief officer observed that the delay in salary payment is likely to have a significant impact on the lives of Murang’a County employees.

Irungu noted that many employees are already struggling to make ends meet, and the delay in salary payment will only make things worse.

It was also noted that many employees are essential to the provision of services, and their absence will put a strain on the county’s ability to deliver these services.

The financial problems facing Murang’a County are not unique. Many counties in the country are facing similar problems due to the late disbursement of funds from the National Treasury.

This has led to delays in salary payments, service cuts, and even go-slows by county employees.

