Saturday, July 22, 2023 – Babu Owino’s wife, Fridah Ongili, has sparked reactions after she was captured on camera seemingly kissing his lawyer, Ndegwa Njiru.

In the video, Fridah is being chauffeured in a Mercedes Benz after leaving Milimani Law Courts where the vocal Embakasi East MP had been arraigned after being held hostage for two days.

Before she leaves, Babu’s lawyer approaches her and she lowers the windscreen.

What followed left Netizens talking.

A section of netizens claims she kissed him.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.