Saturday, July 29, 2023 – Controversial Tiktoker Brian Chira is cooling his heels in a cell after he was arrested for allegedly defaming popular dancer and Queen of TikTok Azziad Nasenya.

Chira was arrested in Nakuru by detectives and driven to Nairobi, where he was detained at the Wilson Airport Police Station.

Azziad’s lawyer told the press that her client opted to take legal action against the TikToker for allegedly defaming her and harming her brand.

The lawyer went on to claim that Chira leaked Azziad’s phone number to the public, something that has caused her distress with strangers calling to abuse her.

It is now emerging that Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba is behind Chira’s arrest.

According to renowned activist Boniface Mwangi, Ababu sent detectives to arrest Chira after he went live on Tiktok and made derogatory remarks against Azziad.

Mwangi revealed that Azziad is dating Ababu and condemned Chira’s arrest.

“Sending police to arrest Brian Ciira because he posted your girlfriend’s number online is a waste of police time. Sue him,’’ Mwangi tweeted, confirming that Ababu and Azziad are dating.

