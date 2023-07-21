Friday, July 21, 2023 – Kilifi Chief Officer for Blue Economy, Rabab Karisa, lost her life on Thursday, July 20, after she was stabbed by her househelp.

The tragic incident happened at her residence located at Mnarani Classic Estate on the outskirts of Kilifi town after returning from Italy.

Police are investigating reports that the maid stabbed her boss after finding some money missing from the house.

Neighbours revealed that the woman had worked for Karisa for some time.

They said her body was found lying face down in a pool of blood in her bedroom.

Documents were also found scattered on the bed and floor.

Kilifi County Commander Fatuma Hadi confirmed the death and said the suspect is on the run.

“We visited the scene and managed to recover the knife used to kill her. She had a visible injury, but we hope to get more answers after a post-mortem,” Hadi said.

The victim’s body is preserved at the Kilifi County Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem.

