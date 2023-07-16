Saturday, July 15, 2023 – Reality star, Khloe Kardashian has revealed that she has forgiven her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson after multiple cheating scandals.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star disclosed on the latest episode that there is no more bad blood between herself and Tristan Thompson, her ex-boyfriend and father of her two children, True and Tatum after he humiliated her with highly-publicized cheating scandals.

During a meal at Casa Vega, Khloe admitted that she was ready to move on and forgive, adding, ‘It doesn’t mean I forget what he’s done. I forgive Tristan for me…I gotta let that s*** go.’

The estranged couple have had on and off again relationship for ages. Their break-up was caused after the NBA star cheated on her during the surrogacy of the second child, and fathered a child with another woman, Maralee Nichols, who sued him for child support.