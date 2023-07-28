Friday, July 28, 2023 – Controversial Kamba gospel singer Justina Syokau went on a ranting spree on Tiktok Live and expressed her woes to her fans.

Syokau accused her fellow gospel singers of wrecking her marriage.

They reportedly used to sleep with her ex-husband, who is Kalonzo Musyoka’s younger brother.

‘’Every gospel artist who slept with my husband I am coming for you,’’ she lamented, adding that some of the gospel artists pretend to be holier than thou but behind the scenes, they are homewreckers.

Syokau further claimed that she is battling cancer and may die soon.

It’s clear that Syokau is battling depression and needs urgent help.

