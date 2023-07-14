Friday, July 14, 2023 – Defence Cabinet Secretary, Aden Duale, on Friday visited terror hotspots as cases of Al Shabaab attacks rose along the Kenya-Somalia border.

The CS visited Wajir County and was welcomed by area governor Ahmed Abdullahi at the Wajir International Airport.

The Northeastern region and parts of the Coast have been experiencing increased terror attacks by al Shabaab, which has launched deadly raids, torching property, and even beheading people.

Al Shabaab had planted IEDs on the roads and raided villages.

Last week, the government announced the suspension of reopening the Kenya- Somalia border as terrorism surged. Interior CS Kithure Kindiki said the state was prioritising national security above any other consideration and it was necessary to arrest rising cross-border crimes.

“The government will delay the planned reopening of Kenya-Somalia border points until we conclusively deal with the recent spate of terror attacks and cross-border crime,” he said.

