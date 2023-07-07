Friday, July 7, 2023 – Julius Mogoi, the 33-year-old man believed to have masterminded the brutal murder of former treasury official Tom Osinde is a serial criminal.

Mogoi has an active murder case in court, but he mysteriously secured freedom.

According to his relatives, he fled from their ancestral home in Kisii three years ago after he fell out with his parents.

He reportedly threatened to kill his mother when she confronted him for selling part of their ancestral land.

Mogoi was also very naughty in school.

He attended Nyakeyo Primary School in South Mugirango and his former colleagues say he was a below-average student.

He regularly fought with the teachers and once tried to beat up his maths teacher, who was also his class teacher.

He dropped out of school in Grade 7.

Mugoi has confessed to killing Tom Osinde.

He claimed he was hired to kill his boss.

However, he did not name the people who hired him and his accomplices.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.