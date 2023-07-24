Monday, July 24, 2023 – A group of young men from Ghana living illegally in Germany risked their lives by jumping from a moving bus that was ferrying them to the airport for deportation.

They were arrested after police conducted a swoop that saw several foreign nationals living in Ghana without proper documents nabbed.

However, the daring young men were not ready to be deported back to Ghana.

They dramatically opened the windows and jumped from the bus, before fleeing.

The video has sparked reactions among social media users.

One of the social media users wrote, “The same Germany your president Ruto want to take Kisii residents there to work,’’.

“This is how bad Africa is, nobody is willing to go back to troubles, tribulation, poverty, joblessness, desperation, lack of opportunities, bad roads, voodoo, witchcraft, corruption, inequality, bad leadership, and probably any other evil you can think of,’’ another user added. Watch the video.

