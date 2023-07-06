Thursday July 6, 2023 – British singer, Adele paused her recent Las Vegas show to condemn the latest trend of people throwing objects at artistes during their performances.

The trend started last month when Bebe Rexha was hit with a cell phone to the face, followed by a fan throwing her mother’s ashes on stage at Pink’s concert.

Adele jokingly ‘dared’ the audience to throw something at her.

The singer, 35, said: ‘Have you noticed how people are, like, forgetting f**king show etiquette at the moment?

‘Throwing shit on stage, have you seen them? I fucking dare you, I dare you throw something at me, I’ll fucking kill you.’

She then took aim with her t-shirt cannon and fired it into the crowd before telling them to ‘stop throwing things at the artist’, then started laughing that she ‘can shoot things at the audience’.

It comes after Pink, 42, recently received a number of gifts on stage, with a fan even throwing her mother’s ashes.

Upon the discovery, the startled singer said: ‘I don’t know how to feel about that.’

After walking back up to the stage from the central walkway, Pink added: ‘I have to say that was a first.’

A man also threw a phone at singer Bebe Rexha and was arrested during the concert in New York City on Sunday.

The singer/ songwriter, 33, was playing a concert Sunday at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on her Best F’n Night Of My Life tour when she was struck in the face by a phone.