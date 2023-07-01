Saturday, July 1, 2023 – Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary, Kiphcumba Murkomen, has taken drastic action after Friday’s accident in Londiani that killed over 50 people and injured dozens.

Speaking on Saturday when he toured the scene of the accident, Murkomen stated that the government will relocate roadside markets and settle them in less dangerous areas.

“We are ready as a ministry to provide access roads to the markets, entry and exit routes to the market so that people driving in to buy the produce can go in and avoid such catastrophes,” Murkomen said.

At the same time, the CS noted that the government will also make it mandatory for drivers to undergo refresher courses.

“Some drivers were hesitant to take the refresher courses but following this accident that killed so many people, the government has decided to make it mandatory to take refresher training,” he added.

According to witnesses, the accident happened when a truck lost control and ran over pedestrians, business people, and matatus that were parked alongside the road.

The truck which was coming from Nakuru headed to Kericho lost control and drove off the road ramming into busy hawkers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.