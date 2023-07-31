Monday, July 31, 2023 – Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has softened his tough stance against former Prime Minister Raila Odinga after agreeing to dialogue with President William Ruto.

While referring to both Raila and Ruto as his two bosses, Kuria hailed the President and Azimio Leader for forging common ground to end protests across the country.

He noted that if the talks go through, the investment sector countrywide will reap the benefits.

The former Gatundu South member of Parliament, however, insisted that he was still opposed to a handshake and will not entertain the opposition’s demand for a piece of government.

“The resumption of bipartisan talks is good news for Investments and the economy in general.

“Violence is not the way to resolve political differences.

”It’s time to pull together as a nation with a strong government and even stringer opposition to keep us in check.

“To my bosses William Ruto and Raila Odinga, you are on the right side of history,” he stated.

Kuria’s statement corroborated that of the Head of State who, while attending a service on Sunday, insisted that his government would not tolerate violent protests.

He noted that his government was ready to engage the opposition as long as the cost of living remained out of the discussion.

Ruto argued that his manifesto had elaborately laid out a plan to lower the cost of living and that he should be given time to implement it.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.