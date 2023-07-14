Friday, July 14, 2023 – Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has visited Kihumbuini Primary School in Kangemi a day after 50 learners were teargassed during anti-government protests.

The CS was received by Kihumbuini head teacher Eunice Anyango and other leaders.

On Wednesday during the protests organized by veteran opposition leader, Raila Odinga, over 50 pupils were rushed to hospital after the police lobbed teargas in their classroom.

The pupils were in their classrooms when the tear gas was lobbed.

The majority of them were allegedly shocked after they were overwhelmed by the teargas fumes but so far no casualties have been reported.

According to one of the locals, the teargas canister was allegedly thrown into the classroom by police officers who were dispersing residents who turned up for the Azimio protests.

