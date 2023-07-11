Tuesday, July 11, 2023 – Interior Cabinet Secretary (CS) Kithure Kindiki has issued fresh directives ahead of mass protests planned for Wednesday.

Speaking yesterday, Kindiki noted that he was aware that Raila Odinga’s Azimio was planning to hold protests and while he would allow that, it was a conditional approval.

As a result, Kindiki noted that he directed his security officers to deal swiftly and decisively with individuals who would disturb public peace during the protests.

“I have heard people remarking on what they will do on Wednesday. We will not allow the closing of highways or the destruction of property.

“You can start your demonstrations at six in the morning and in the evening go home,” he directed.

Kindiki regretted that the Friday demonstration had led to the loss of six lives and vowed that it would not happen again on Wednesday.

“I want to assure you that we will never accept on our Kenyan soil protests that lead to loss of lives and property,” he vowed.

Kindiki stated that protestors who will threaten law-abiding citizens with violence, hooliganism, destruction of property and disruption of peace would be treated as bandits and terrorists.

He revealed that he had already instructed all police officers to identify inciters heading to the Wednesday protests and arrest them.

Giving a nod for the demonstrations, Kindiki noted that it was within the rights of the Opposition to demonstrate against the high cost of living.

Raila has vowed to continue with civil disobedience against President William Ruto’s government this Wednesday.

