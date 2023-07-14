Friday, July 14, 2023 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki arrived at the Kiserian Police Station with a Ksh20 million Toyota Land Cruiser 300 GR Sport.

Kindiki’s luxury vehicle attracted attention, coming at a time when Kenyans are facing economic hardships while government officials spend billions on travel and high-end cars.

The Land Cruiser with a KDL number plate series shows that the ride was recently acquired and registered by Kindiki.

Complete with a Kenyan flag, the car was in the convoy of vehicles that snaked into the Kiserian Police Station for the launch.

According to car experts and enthusiasts, Toyota Land Cruiser 300 GR Sport cost approximately Sh20 million.

However, the price estimate may vary due to other factors, such as importation costs and additional customisations.

Other government officials with a similar car include Chief Justice Martha Koome, who unveiled her luxurious automobile on June 1 during the Madaraka Day celebrations.

One standout feature of the car launched in Japan in 2021 is the word TOYOTA embedded as an emblem on the front bumper.

This differs from other similar vehicles with the silver Toyota logo.

Being an off-road vehicle, the car has 18-inch aluminum wheels and an Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) system, which controls the shock absorbers and stability of the motor machine.

Toyota Land Cruiser 300 GR Sport has a 3.3-litre V6 twin-turbo diesel engine.

It is also fitted with leather seats and a screen equipped with T-Connect Navigation System in its interior.

A fingerprint sensor is located in the centre of the start switch to enhance security.

