Monday, July 17, 2023 – Cooperatives and Small Enterprises Cabinet Secretary, Simon Chelugui, has revealed that the Hustler Fund has disbursed Sh33, 067,395,968 in personal loans, as of July 16.

Speaking on Monday, Chelagui said out of the Sh 33,067 395 968, Sh22,514,523,325 has so far been repaid and Sh1,654,102,355 have gone into savings accounts.

Chelagui further said that at least 20,699,178 people have signed up with the fund.

On the second Hustler Fund product, Hustler Group Loan, CS Chelugui said Sh110,423,924 has been disbursed to various groups.

Out of this, Sh2,260,660 has been repaid, while Sh5,521,196 is savings.

The CS said total groups created are 344,978 with at least 408,371 members pending approval.

There are also 817,884 approved members.

Chelugui said the groups in the fund are 33,919 but only 28,144 can borrow from the fund.

