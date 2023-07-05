Wednesday July 5, 2023 – The Philadelphia gunman who left five d£ad and children injured has been identified as a cross-dressing Black Lives Matter supporter who made chilling Facebook posts about ‘evil spirits.’

Kimbrady Carriker, 40, shot dead four men and a 15-year-old boy in the Kingsessing neighborhood on the eve of the Fourth of July. He also left two children injured.

He is now in custody and facing multiple murder charges after rampaging through the streets with an AR-15, a handgun and wearing a ballistic vest.

The killer has also been revealed to be a computer nerd who was obsessed with firearms.

Facebook posts from March 2022 show Carriker dressed as a woman, wearing a bra, hooped earrings and gold bracelets.

He had posted eerie articles to Facebook titled: ‘How do you know if an evil spirit is following you,’ as well as a photo of a map listing historic ‘black massacres’ throughout the US with the caption stating: ‘We kept the receipts.’

He was also using a police scanner in an attempt to stay a step ahead of the cops but was ultimately backed into an alleyway where he surrendered.

The victims were named as Ralph Moralis, 59; Joseph Wamah, 31; Dymir Stanton, 29; Lashyd Merritt, 20; and Daujan Brown, 15.

Before the press conference police sources confirmed to the Philadelphia Inquirer that Carriker was the 40-year-old suspect arrested last night.

Families had been enjoying the festivities in the neighborhood when the gunman wearing a bullet proof vest wielding an AR-style rifle and handgun opened fire on his unsuspecting victims.

A mother and daughter who lived with Carriker on the 5600 block of Belmar Terrace back in 2021 were shocked to find out he was named as a suspect in the massacre.

Tina Rosette, 49, told the Philadelphia Inquirer that Carriker was ‘really smart, intelligent, creative,’ and loved working on computer programs.

Rosette added that she while she had never seen Carriker with a gun, she admitted that he had ‘an aggressive approach to some things in life.’

She recalled that Carriker sometimes taught people how to fight in self-defense, but she claimed he did not give them much direction about how or when to stop.

But Rosette’s 24-year-old daughter Cianni said that she had seen Carriker’s handgun and that he was ‘trying to get me comfortable around guns and stuff like that.’

On his social media pages, Carriker regularly posted about supporting Black Lives Matter, including his support for workers who protested in the Strike For Black Lives in July 2020.

He had also shared images of items of clothing with phrases like ‘the first amendment defines us, the second amendment defends us’ on them.

Another hooded sweatshirt includes branding that says: ‘I lubricate my AR-15 liberal tears.’

Carriker also shared images showing support for former President Donald Trump and promoting being Vegan in another.

District Attorney Larry Krasner tweeted on Tuesday July 4, that he visited the scene of the shooting and met with community members.

‘Our hearts are broken over last night’s horrific shooting, and my deepest condolences go out to everyone impacted.

‘I was on site this morning and met with a witness, a family member of a victim, police, neighbours and electeds’ he said

See Carriker’s social media posts before he perpetrated the act, below