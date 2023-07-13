Thursday, July 13, 2023 – From a £1.6million Franck Muller, Van Cleef & Arpels timepiece with 474 white diamonds to a one-of-a-kind Hublot ‘Masterpiece’ worth at least £800,000, Ronaldo is known for his expensive taste of watches.

Now, Ronaldo has invested in online marketplace Chrono24 with the company on Tuesday, July 11 announcing that Ronaldo has become a shareholder in the company after buying an undisclosed stake.

The 38-year-old former Manchester United and Real Madrid player, who now plays for Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr, posed with the company’s co-chief executive and founder Tim Stracke on Instagram.

‘Watch lovers all over the world, we have amazing news for you: Cristiano Ronaldo, the football just joined Chrono24 as shareholder,’ the company said.

‘His passion for timepieces met his business genius and he’s taking both to the next level. ‘It’s a big day for us and our community, whose love for watches knows no bounds.’

The company, founded in 2003, claims to feature over 530,000 watches from more than 3,000 dealers.

Other major shareholders in the company include Bernard Arnault’s family investment company, Aglae Ventures, General Atlantic, Insight Partners and Sprints Capital in buying stakes in the company.

Ronaldo – who signed a £175m-a-year deal with Al-Nassr- is famed for his array of luxury watches and already has a collection of them worth around £5m, in addition to a £18m fleet of supercars.