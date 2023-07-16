Sunday, July 16, 2023 – Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. dished out wild COVID-19 conspiracy theories during a press event at an Upper East Side restaurant this week, claiming Covid was a genetically engineered bioweapon that may have been “ethnically targeted” to spare Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese people.

Kennedy said this during a question-and-answer session at Tony’s Di Napoli on East 63d Street.

“COVID-19. There is an argument that it is ethnically targeted. COVID-19 attacks certain races disproportionately,” Kennedy said.

“COVID-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and black people. The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese.”

“We don’t know whether it was deliberately targeted or not but there are papers out there that show the racial or ethnic differential and impact,” Kennedy hedged.

Kennedy, 69, warned of more dire biological weapons in the pipeline with a “50% infection fatality rate” that would make COVID-19 “look like a walk in the park.”

“We do know that the Chinese are spending hundreds of millions of dollars developing ethnic bioweapons and we are developing ethnic bioweapons,” he claimed.

“They’re collecting Russian DNA. They’re collecting Chinese DNA so we can target people by race.”

There is a high consensus among US intelligence agencies that COVID-19 was man-made and escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China — but there is no evidence it was designed to spare certain religious groups or ethnicities, and Kennedy offered no studies to support his claims.

His comment echoes a 2020 Oxford University study found nearly 1 in 5 British people believed Jews created the coronavirus pandemic for financial gain.

Jewish organizations blasted Kennedy for his remarks.

“This is crazy,” said Morton Klein, President of the right-leaning Zionist Organization of America.

“It makes no sense that they would do that. I read everything. I was totally against the vaccine. . . I wanted to convince myself it was correct not to take it. I have never seen anything like this.”

Klein, who said he had been advising Kennedy on Israel issues and called him a “good friend,” said the remark left him “worried.”

Kennedy is running as a Democratic candidate for president in a long-shot race against President Biden. He is the son of former Attorney General Robert Kennedy and nephew of former President Kennedy

