Friday July 7, 2023 – The Children, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Court, sitting at the Chief Magistrate’s Court has remanded a brothel owner, Mrs. Ekpereamaka Okonkwo, 39, and her husband, Okechukwu Okonkwo, 36, for allegedly using underage girls for prostitution purposes.

The woman was arrested last week after youths raided her brothel for allegedly using underage girls as sex workers.

About nine victims, including three girls aged 13, and some others not older than 19, were found in the brothel.

She escaped and later sent her husband to bribe the Commissioner for Women’s Affairs and Children’s Welfare, Mrs. Ify Obinabo, with the sum of 300,000, to enable her return to business.

The Commissioner played along, accepted the money and asked her husband to bring her for settlement. She was arrested when she arrived the agreed location.

The couple was arraigned on Wednesday, July 5th, 2023, on a-nine count charge, mainly, official corruption, prevention of course of Justice and procurement of about 5 underage girls for prostitution purposes; punishable under section 495 (a) of the Criminal Code Cap 36 Vol II, Revised Laws, 1991.

The charge was read and interpreted to the defendants, to the satisfaction of the Court.

However, the defendants pleaded not guilty to all the nine charges.

The defendants were, however, remanded at the Correctional Centre.

The case adjourned further to the 12th day of July, 2023, for ruling on bail application.