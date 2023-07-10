Monday, July 10, 2023 – A woman, Amarachi Attamah and her man, Ike Ugwu, are currently trending on social media over their unique wedding outfits.
While the groom used African print for his jacket and waistcoat, the bride used the African print on the top and bottom parts of her wedding dress.
Don’t they look great
See photos below
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>