Thursday, July 27, 2023 – Zodwa Wabantu is a popular South African socialite and dancer known for pulling crazy stunts on stage when performing.
She loves entertaining her fans in nightclubs while almost naked.
The well-endowed socialite was filmed allowing thirsty male fans to touch and spank her naked booty while performing in a jam-packed event over the weekend.
Fans almost caused a stampede as they touched her goodies.
Some of the fans were seen taking photos and videos as Wabantu pulled the crazy stunt.
