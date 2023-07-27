Thursday, July 27, 2023 – Zodwa Wabantu is a popular South African socialite and dancer known for pulling crazy stunts on stage when performing.

She loves entertaining her fans in nightclubs while almost naked.

The well-endowed socialite was filmed allowing thirsty male fans to touch and spank her naked booty while performing in a jam-packed event over the weekend.

Fans almost caused a stampede as they touched her goodies.

Some of the fans were seen taking photos and videos as Wabantu pulled the crazy stunt.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.