Thursday, July 27, 2023 – Zodwa Wabantu is a popular South African socialite and dancer known for pulling crazy stunts on stage when performing.

She loves entertaining her fans in nightclubs while almost naked.

The well-endowed socialite was filmed allowing thirsty male fans to touch and spank her naked booty while performing in a jam-packed event over the weekend.

Fans almost caused a stampede as they touched her goodies.

Some of the fans were seen taking photos and videos as Wabantu pulled the crazy stunt.

Check this out.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Previous articleIs RUTO planting State Agents to harass Kenyans with dissenting voices during roadside rallies? – See what an alleged State Agent did to a lady when she shouted Azimio (VIDEO).
Next articleSpotted at Alleways Bar in Kisumu – This lady has left men talking ( See PHOTO).  

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply