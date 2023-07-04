Tuesday, July 4, 2023 – Engineers have warned Kenyans to brace for hiked prices of construction materials after the Energy and Regulations Authority (EPRA) reviewed fuel prices on July 1.

Speaking to the media, Joseph Muturi, the Managing Director of Precise Civil Engineering, lamented that the real estate sector was hugely affected after fuel prices skyrocketed to Ksh195.53 for a litre of Petrol from Ksh182.04.

The change was occasioned by President William Ruto enacting the Finance Act 2023, which doubled the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petroleum products from eight to sixteen per cent.

The only solution, he noted, would be for the government to offer incentives that would cushion developers.

“Kenya’s construction industry is facing challenges because the cost of construction materials has gone up. My plea to the government is to create more incentives in the construction industry by reducing the taxes,” he stated.

Muturi warned the ripple effect may necessitate developers to resort to using cheaper counterfeit materials and seeking sup-bar services from contractors.

Ultimately, such a trajectory may lead to an influx in the number of collapsing buildings, posing a threat to tenants and the economy.

“Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) should follow up on testing of construction materials so that we have buildings that are stable and ensure that the construction industry has confidence in the materials,” he added, warning that increasing fuel by Ksh13 may, in the end, be retrogressive.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.