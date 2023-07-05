Wednesday, July 5, 2023 – A Twitter user has shared a photo of a bus belonging to the defunct Eldoret Express bus company that was abandoned in the forest.
Eldoret Express was one of the leading bus companies in the country.
However, the bus company collapsed due to mismanagement and most of the buses are rotting away in parking lots.
What is even more confusing is this bus that was abandoned in the forest.
See photo.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
