Friday, July 28, 2023 – A section of clergy has hailed President William Ruto for swallowing his pride and inviting Azimio Leader Raila Odinga to a dialogue.

Led by Legio Maria clergyman Bishop Wycliffe Nyaperah, the Man of God expressed support for dialogue between Ruto and Raila.

The Bishop of the Legio Maria Diocese of Lugari said by agreeing to hold talks, the two leaders would be doing a service to millions of Kenyans.

He asked the President to also extend an olive branch to his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Let him visit him even in his house. It will be pleasing to see our leaders talking and sitting together as brothers and sisters of the same nation.

“Peace shall prevail and Kenya shall flourish in unity,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said the latest developments are about peace and unity in Kenya.

“As a clergy who has been advocating for talks between President William Ruto and the Right Honourable Raila Odinga, I am really elated by the recent developments,” he stated.

Nyaperah said Ruto’s message that he was willing to talk to Raila was heart-warming.

“I was really delighted to see him call Raila ‘my friend’ and further stated that ‘am available to meet one on one with you anytime’.”

“The tweet was not about Raila but to millions of Kenyans,” he pointed out, describing Ruto as a statesman and a big win for those who have been advocating for peace talks.

