Wednesday, July 19, 2023 – UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala as assembled youths in Kakamega to counter Raila Odinga’s Azimio demonstrations.

Malala staged demonstrations in Kakamega Town to counter anti-government protests called by the Opposition to picket against the high cost of living.

Malala’s group made its way through the Western Kenya town in the mid-morning hours holding placards.

They said they wanted peace to prevail, not violence.

While in Nairobi, a contingent of anti-riot police officers had been deployed, with roadblocks erected in different areas such as Ngong Road and Haile Selassie Avenue.

In Mombasa, however, there were scenes of burning tyres on roads and some streets and police started arresting people at the Express area of the CBD some minutes before 11 am.

In Migori, meanwhile, two middle-aged men were shot as police engaged protesters.

And in Kisumu, various roads were barricaded by youths and bonfires lit, while shops were closed and no PSV vehicles were in sight on the roads.

The Azimio coalition plans to hold the protests for three days straight starting Wednesday despite stern warnings from the government.

