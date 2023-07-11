Tuesday, July 11, 2023 – A section of civil society members has warned police officers against the use of excessive force during the anti-govt protests organized by Azimio leader, Raila Odinga.

In a presser on Tuesday, the Non-governmental organizations called for proper investigations into the deaths reported during the Saba Saba protests last Friday, saying the officers responsible should be brought to book.

The organizations asked the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to investigate the cases of police brutality and hold those behind it responsible.

“We call upon IPOA to investigate all cases of arbitrary arrest, mistreatment and atrocities committed by police,” they said.

They also termed the latest conduct of police as an abuse of power and democracy.

Led by Peter Kiama, the activists said the state should provide security to Kenyans during the demonstrations, instead of violating their rights.

Additionally, they compelled Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome to provide an impartial command to the officers with respect to the right to protest.

