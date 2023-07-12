Wednesday, July 12, 2023 – A Twitter user has stated that churches need to start sending people back for wearing provocative clothes to worship.
According to @Veekeejoe, people should know it’s a church and not a clubhouse.
She tweeted;
“Churches really need to send back people wearing provocative clothes to church. It’s high time people know it’s a church and not a club house.
“And someone said she thought church said “come as you are” can you imagine such misconception?”
