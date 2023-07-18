Tuesday, July 18, 2023 – China’s foreign affairs minister has seemingly disappeared from public view amid speculation that he has engaged in an affair with a well-known television presenter.

It was alleged that Qin Gang, known for his aggressive approach as one of the strong diplomats, may have fallen out with the communist state’s leadership after only assuming the role in December.

Qin was elevated through the ranks of China’s Communist Party, spending time as ambassador to the UK and US. He made a name for himself through his aggressive approach towards meetings with Western officials.

According to Mail Online, Qin has not been seen for several weeks now.

His last public appearance was a meeting with his Sri Lankan counterpart on June 25.

This has caused some to claim he may have engaged in an affair with a popular television presenter Fu Xiaotian, 40, who has also not been seen for some time after a filtrations interview surfaced between them.

Rumours have circulated in the Taiwan and Hong Kong press, that Qin and Fu may have engaged in an affair. However, when he failed to show up at a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Jakarta, as he was scheduled to last week, the ministry cited ‘health reasons’.

Wang Yi, Qin’s predecessor and now Xi Jinping’s foreign affairs advisor, stepped in instead, and even took over to hold talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

At the same time, television presenter Fu Xiaotian has also not been seen for some time, as well as her infant son. The Cambridge-educated presenter is one of the most prominent figures on Chinese television and frequently interviews the state’s top officials.

