Tuesday July 4, 2023 – A man called Cyrus Agbo has apologised to all the women he dated before he went for therapy and healed emotionally.

Agbo, who tendered the apology via Twitter on Monday, July 3, also said he has personally reached out to some of the women.

“I apologize to every woman that dated me before I went to therapy last year & healed emotionally. I honestly didn’t know I had childhood trauma that made me as detached as I became each time. I’m so sorry. I didn’t know better. I’m clear now. I’m whole now. I pray you are too,” he tweeted.

“To everyone asking, I’ve reached out to the ones I could. I’m not seeking attention here, I literally just tweeted my thoughts because I had a moment today that made me remember my journey & I was thankful for how far I’ve come. If you still feel the need to be negative, enjoy.”