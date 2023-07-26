Tuesday, July 26, 2023 – One of the schoolgirls who escaped after Boko Haram invaded Government Secondary School, Chibok, in 2014, Joy Bishara, recently got engaged to her Caucasian lover in the US.

On April 14, 2014, Boko Haram members invaded the school and abducted a total of 276 female students aged from 16 to 18.

57 of the schoolgirls escaped immediately following the incident, by jumping from the trucks on which they were being transported.

Ms Bishara was among the 57 that escaped that night.

She later relocated to the US where she graduated from the Southeastern University, where she obtained a degree in social work in 2021.

She recently got engaged and the photos from the engagement has been shared online.

