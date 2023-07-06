Thursday, July 6, 2023 – Nandi County Senator, Samson Cherargei, has asked President William Ruto to fire all Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) senior bosses since they earn millions without doing anything to Kenyans.

While speaking during the grilling of the Lyn Mengich led-Commission by the Senate Devolution Committee in Nairobi, the second-term senator opined that SRC needs to be regulated owing to their hefty salaries and allowances.

Cherargei lamented that the commissioners were raking in hefty salaries and car allowances amounting to millions without proper justification.

He particularly took issue with the fact that some commissioners were earning Sh150,000 as a house allowance which exceeded the gross salary earned by Members of the County Assemblies (MCAs).

“You give yourself a Toyota of Sh10 to Sh15 million yet you stay in Nairobi where there are good roads. Do you know there are wards you cannot access with Sh2 million cars?

“SRC must be called to order.

“You are not law unto yourself. I think going forward, we must make SRC part-time. We cannot tolerate this,” Cherargei stated.

