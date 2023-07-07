Friday, July 7, 2023 – Chaos and pandemonium rocked Nairobi’s Central Business District as Azimio One Kenya Alliance supporters engaged police in running battles during the Saba Saba protest on Friday.

Though the government had assured those working in the city that they will not be affected by the demos organized by Azimio leader, Raila Odinga, it was exactly the opposite.

Many businesses were closed as protestors clashed with police around the Kencom area.

Police in horses were strolling the deserted city and in one instance, they fired teargas at innocent bystanders, who were carrying on with their daily hustle.

Here are photos of police officers lobbing teargas at innocent bystanders around the Kencom area on Friday morning.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.