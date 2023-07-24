Monday, July 24, 2023 – Big Brother star, Cee-C has said there won’t be any boy drama shortly after being unveiled as a housemate on the All Stars season of the reality show.

Cee-C who had a relationship widely considered to be toxic with actor Tobi on the “Double Wahala” edition of the reality show, told Ebuka that she’s got her eyes fixed on the 120m cash prize of the reality show.

She promised ‘no drama’ at all

Watch