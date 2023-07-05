Wednesday, July 5, 2023 – Residents of Sunton area in Kasarani are living in fear as armed criminal groups comprising of young men unleash terror on them at night.

A concerned resident shared CCTV footage showing the moment two men were accosted by an armed gang at night and robbed.

The ruthless gang struck when one of the men was opening the gate.

He had left his colleague in the car.

He was confronted by the gang when he was preparing to reverse the car and get into the house.

He managed to escape, leaving his colleague in the car.

The gang forced his colleague out of the vehicle and ordered him to lie down.

He obliged and shortly after, the gang ransacked the car looking for valuables.

The thugs were filmed stealing a paper bag that contained some foodstuffs.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.