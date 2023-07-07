Friday, July 7, 2023 – A woman was almost run over by a speeding Toyota Probox that was ferrying Miraa.
The driver lost control of the vehicle which was being driven at breakneck speed along a busy road that was buzzing with activities.
In the CCTV footage, the woman is seen landing in a ditch as she tried to flee to safety.
It could’ve been fatal if she delayed running for her dear life.
Watch the footage.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>