Wednesday, July 5, 2023 – A man believed to be part of a gang stealing vehicles in Nairobi was captured on CCTV stealing a car in Marurui area.

The stolen car registration number KDA 972 N had been parked outside an apartment building.

In the footage, the suspected thief is seen surveying around before using master keys to open the vehicle.

He had concealed his face with a mask and a cap.

Watch the footage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.