Tuesday, 18 July 2023 – A CCTV footage has emerged showing the moment a lioness believed to have strayed from Nairobi National Park was captured roaming outside a residential house in Rongai.

Interestingly, the same CCTV cameras had captured thugs raiding the residence, 2 hours before the lioness strayed from the park and spent the night prowling in the area.

The two videos obtained from the CCTV cameras installed in the posh residence have sparked reactions on social media, with most people wishing that the lioness could have struck when the thugs were conducting the robbery.

Others opined that the lavish residence might be haunted.

Watch the videos.

1) Thugs raiding the residence.

2) A lioness captured on CCTV roaming outside the same residence 2 hours later.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.