Sunday, July 16, 2023 – A young man was filmed stealing a fire extinguisher at Dama Mobile Shop – a popular Mobile Spare parts shop along Munyu Road in downtown Nairobi.

The shop is always overcrowded as customers flock there to buy mobile spare parts at affordable prices.

The suspected thief went to the shop posing as an ordinary customer but his mission was to steal a fire extinguisher.

He skillfully stole the fire extinguisher and exited the premises without anyone noticing.

However, he was not aware that he was being captured on CCTV.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.