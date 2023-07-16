Saturday, July 15, 2023 – A police commissioner with the Detroit Police in the United States has resigned after he was caught having sex with a prostitute in his car.

Bryan Ferguson, who represented District 1 for the DPBC and served as the former chair of Detroit’s police oversight board, announced his resignation on Thursday, July 13 after news broke that he had been found with the sex worker on Wednesday morning.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the residents of Detroit in police oversight,” Ferguson told the Detroit Free Press in a statement.

“After further consideration of the best interests of my family and the Board, I am choosing to resign as District 1 Police Commissioner effective immediately.”

Undercover narcotics agents from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department spotted Ferguson committing a lewd act with a known sex worker around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

Captain Jason Bates said the man asked officers at the scene if they could “help him out” with covering up for him.

“At that time, Mr. Bryan Ferguson stepped out, identified himself as a Detroit police commissioner,” Bates told Fox 2 Detroit.

“A title or position doesn’t make them above the law.”

Ferguson speaking to the Detroit Free Press said the allegations are a “big misunderstanding” and said he “has nothing to hide.”

He claimed the woman, who he said he did not know, hopped into his truck and “just pulled up right on me.”

“This is rough. This is rough to tell. Because now I’m going to have to have this conversation with my family,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson was issued a misdemeanor citation for indecent or obscene conduct involving a sex act with a prostitute, Bates said.