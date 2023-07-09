Sunday, July 9, 2023 – Catholic Church faithful in Murang’a County are mourning the death of their bishop who died while being entertained by a lady in a lodging.

The priest, identified as Joseph Kariuki Wanjiku, aged 43, checked into the hotel room with his lover on the night of Friday.

However, on Saturday morning, the woman raised the alarm with hotel management after noting the Father was drifting into unconsciousness.

A Preliminary police report indicates that the lovers checked into Monalisa Hotel Delview in Gatanga on the evening of Friday, but he started feeling unwell on the morning of Saturday, July 8.

“Then, this morning (Saturday) at around 0800hrs, the priest’s girlfriend notified the hotel management that the boyfriend was dizzy and getting unconscious so that they could rush him to the hospital.

“They then rushed him to Kenol hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival,” the police report indicated in part.

Police officers who were called found the body in the car’s back seat half covered with the hotel bedsheet and white foam oozing from the mouth and nose.

Doctors at the hospital suspected that the man of the cloth may have used sex enhancement drugs like Viagra to up his game. It seems the plan backfired and he paid the ultimate price.

