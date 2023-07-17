Monday, July 17, 2023 – Archbishop Anthony Muheria has weighed into the current State of leadership in the country, saying they ought to listen to the needs of the ordinary citizens.

Speaking during an interview, Bishop Muheria did not mince his words as he called out President William Ruto, labelling him as “arrogant”.

“Leadership needs to be humane, empathetic, compassionate.

“Currently, the leader is rough, insulting, arrogant, and imposing,” he said.

This comes after Ruto vowed to deal ruthlessly with ODM Leader Raila Odinga and Former President Uhuru Kenyatta over Azimio protests.

According to Bishop Muheria, with the current style of leadership, the country is heading in the wrong direction.

He, therefore, called on the antagonists to embrace dialogue, saying the differences that are emerging in the country can only be handled through dialogue and not by insults and bitter exchange of words.

“We are one family and even though we think differently, we can sit down.

“A family’s feuds are not solved by violence, hatred and insults,” Muheria said.

“We sit, chat, talk to one another with true listening, and then we concede and find a compromise.

“Sometimes we may not agree, but we don’t let that build bad manners.” The remarks by Muheria come even as both the opposition and government take on each other over planned protests on Wednesday.

Raila has announced that they will hold protests three days a week starting this week Wednesday.

During the Friday protests last week, at least nine people were killed.

