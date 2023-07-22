Saturday, July 22, 2023 – Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu has responded to Edday Nderitu’s long Facebook post where she confirmed breaking up with Mugithi singer Samidoh.

Edday set the record straight that she is not in a polygamous marriage as alleged by Karen Nyamu in an interview, adding that she left the toxic marriage after Samidoh’s behaviours started affecting their teenage daughter.

She further warned Samidoh and Karen Nyamu to keep her name out of their mouths.

Karen Nyamu feels that Edday is yet to move on even after leaving Samidoh.

She accused her of making unnecessary noise on social media because she is yet to heal.

“Someone who has left their husband does not make unnecessary noise on social media.

“Leaving your husband does not concern anyone on social media’’ she wrote while responding to a fan who provoked her to react to Edday’s viral post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST