Tuesday, July 4, 2023 – Several Chief Administrative Secretaries (CASs) appointees have faulted the High Court ruling which declared their appointment unconstitutional.

Addressing the media after the ruling at Milimani Law Courts, the former CASs appointees led by former Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi and former Senator Isaac Mwaura explained that the majority of the judges erred in their determination, noting that the latest ruling contradicted one delivered five years ago.

Maangi noted that they were disappointed by the court’s decision, but that they would respect the ruling.

He also explained that they would continue to fight for what they described as their fair appointment.

“There are records that this matter upon which this court ruled had been withdrawn, and there are records to show that the matter was withdrawn. It, therefore, baffles us when the court ruled on a matter that had been withdrawn from the litigation process.

“The majority of the judges also ruled and granted prayers which were never sought by the court. We do not understand how judges could decide to grant orders which were not sought by the applicants,” Maangi wondered.

On his part, Mwaura noted that even though the High Court nullified their appointments, they will seek legal redress at the Court of Appeal.

Mwaura who was not happy with the manner in which the matter was handled stated that the court unjustly denied them a chance to serve the people of Kenya.

“We too are Kenyans. Why would the court handle this matter without due consideration of the fact that the matter had been sufficiently litigated, and a decision was made that CAS positions were legal and constitutional,” Mwaura wondered.

The three-judge bench ruled that the creation of 50 CAS positions was unconstitutional. It faulted President William Ruto, accusing him of arrogating himself powers that he doesn’t have by creating the positions.

