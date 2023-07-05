Wednesday July 5, 2023 – Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti will take over as Brazil’s coach for the Copa America in the United States next summer.

Brazilian Football Confederation president Ednaldo Rodrigues confirmed the news while appointing an interim coach for the next 12 months in Fluminense boss Fernando Diniz.

‘His (Diniz) game plan is almost similar to that of the coach that will take over at Copa America, Ancelotti,’ Rodrigues said.

‘We don’t call him an interim coach of the national team. He will come and make the transition in Brazil for Ancelotti.’

Ancelotti has one more season on his contract with the Spanish team and the Copa America starts on June 20 in the States.

The Italian has never coached at the international level but is one of the most decorated coaches in the world, having won four Champions Leagues and league titles in each of Europe’s top five divisions at least once.

Brazil’s first match in World Cup qualifiers will be on Sept. 7 against Bolivia in home soil.