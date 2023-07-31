Monday, July 31, 2023 – Cardi B was triggered by a concertgoer who tossed a drink at her onstage while she was performing at a recent event.

The American rapper was seen setting the stage on fire with her performance when a person in the crowd hurled liquid from a cup at her mid-performance.

The Grammy award-winner, 30, who appeared visibly shocked at the incident, hurled her microphone at the person while appearing to angrily yell at the person.

The lady was immediately escorted out of the venue by security.

Watch the video below

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Previous articleBig blow to RUTO as it emerges that he has lost MT KENYA region to RAILA ODINGA – See how he is losing.
Next articleWoman applauded for refusing to give up her first-class seat so a family can sit next to their child (VIDEO)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply