Monday, July 31, 2023 – Cardi B was triggered by a concertgoer who tossed a drink at her onstage while she was performing at a recent event.

The American rapper was seen setting the stage on fire with her performance when a person in the crowd hurled liquid from a cup at her mid-performance.

The Grammy award-winner, 30, who appeared visibly shocked at the incident, hurled her microphone at the person while appearing to angrily yell at the person.

The lady was immediately escorted out of the venue by security.

