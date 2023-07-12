Wednesday, July 12, 2023 – Grammy winner, Cardi B, and her husband, Offset treated their daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus’ to a luxury gift on her 5th birthday on Monday, July 10.

The celebrity couple went all out for their daughter, spoiling her with a $20K pink Hermès Birkin ’25 Bag.’

For the party, Kulture was dressed in a fancy pink feathered frock and ballet-style sandals with the expensive purse – created 1984 in honor of Jane Birkin – which can cost between $5K-$500K.

