Wednesday, July 12, 2023 – Grammy winner, Cardi B, and her husband, Offset treated their daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus’ to a luxury gift on her 5th birthday on Monday, July 10.
The celebrity couple went all out for their daughter, spoiling her with a $20K pink Hermès Birkin ’25 Bag.’
For the party, Kulture was dressed in a fancy pink feathered frock and ballet-style sandals with the expensive purse – created 1984 in honor of Jane Birkin – which can cost between $5K-$500K.
See photos
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>