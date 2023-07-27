Thursday, July 27, 2023 – Police have launched a manhunt for a suspected thief who sneaked into a girl’s school and stole some unknown amount of money.

The suspect scaled through the fence and went to the dormitory, where he ransacked boxes and stole money.

The robbery incident happened when the students were in class.

He was not aware that the CCTV cameras installed in the school were recording him.

The incident comes at a time when insecurity has increased in the country due to the high cost of living.

Kenyans are doing anything to survive, including risking their lives like this guy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.