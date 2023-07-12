Thursday, July 12, 2023 – Police have arrested unscrupulous traders from Kaharati market in Murang’a for selling painted avocados to unsuspecting buyers.

The arrest followed after a woman shared a viral video exposing the shady tricks used by the dubious traders.

The trick involves cleverly painting unripe or rotten avocados purple to hoodwink the normally-busy buyer into thinking that they are in great condition and will be ripe soon.

Since most buyers don’t leave their cars to inspect the avocados, the sellers take advantage of them.

In a video shared on social media, an elderly man who is believed to be the ringleader of the dubious traders is seen being paraded in front of the police and members of the public as an official in a suit claims that he’s the man behind the avocado-painting racket.

“Tunataka Wakenya waone ule ambaye anahuskika kwa hiyo maneno.

“Na sio avocado tu, pia kuna ndizi ambayo rangi yake inaonyesha yameiva, kumbe yamedungwa sindano na kemikali,” a police officer is heard telling the gathered crowd.

Watch the video.

